Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Akshara remembers Kartik-Naira

Abhimanyu and Akshara tell the family that they do not need any gifts. However, Dadi tells Akshara that she wants to give her Naira's love and blessings. Akshara gets emotional as Dadi gives her all of Naira's belongings. Akshara goes to her room and cries remembering Naira. She asks Naira to help her raise Abhir. Abhimanyu comes and tells Akshara that Naira is always with them. Akshara says she does not know if she is like her mother or her father. Abhimanyu replies that Akshara belongs to Kartik and Naira both.