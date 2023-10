Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Muskaan claim rights on Abhinav's baby

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Muskaan gets to know about Akshara's pregnancy and wants to break her marriage with Abhimanyu. She creates chaos and becomes happy to know that Manjiri does not want the marriage to take place. Muskaan then claims rights to Abhinav's baby.