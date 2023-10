Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention. The latest promo of the show has left everyone surprised. Abhimanyu and Akshara are finally getting married and everyone is happy about it. They are doing this for Abhir’s happiness. Abhimanyu loves Akshara but Akshara has not wholeheartedly accepted Abhimanyu yet. She is still trying to accept the fact that Abhinav is no more. However, there a lot more challenges left for Akshara and Abhimanyu in the future. They are currently seen in the haldi ceremony.