Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Sujit accuses Aarohi of misbehaving with him

During the pre-wedding rituals, Sujit tries to touch Aarohi inappropriately and the latter escapes from there. Akshara sees Sujit's behavior and questions Aarohi about the same. Later, Sujit again tries to touch Aarohi and the latter will not hold back and tells him to be within his limits. Sujit angrily talks badly about Aarohi in front of Manjiri and also accuses her of misbehaving with him.