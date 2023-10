Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Sujit to kill Akshara and Aarohi

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sujit gets kicked out of Birla house after Aarohi confesses that he touched her wrongly. Sujit is unable to forget how he got insulted because of Akshara and Aarohi. He plans to shoot them and take his revenge. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara devastated, feels cursed after she loses Abhimanyu and Abhir?