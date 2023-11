Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will fans accept completely new faces so soon?

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will be entering the show as the new lead couple post leap. Both of them have acted before in TV shows but were not quit well-known. While Rajan Shahi is known for picking new faces but currently, the show is extremely popular and fans would want to see some popular faces in the show. Harshad Chopda was quite popular and his entry in YRKKH worked extremely well. Hence, it was easier for the audience to connect. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were new too but at that point even the show was very new. Mohsin and Shivangi were a bit popular but they too took some time to be accepted. However, fans immediately accepted AbhiRa because of the chemistry that instantly became a hit. Samridhii and Shehzada will have to create the magic again to connect with the audience soon. In this world of internet and social media, one has be an instant hit.