Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer to take a dark turn

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to take a shocking turn. Well, ya'll already know that the makers are planning for a leap in the show post which a lot of characters will bid adieu. BollywoodLife exclusively informed its readers about the makers planning to introduce the twist a little later this year or possibly the next year, depending on the TRPs. But what's guaranteed is shocking twists that the makers are planning to throw in the episodes. If reports are anything to go by, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take an unbelievable turn in the upcoming episodes.