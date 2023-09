Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod TV show to see interesting twist ahead

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer makers dropped a shocking new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The makers have planned a shocking new twist in the show to fetch in the TRPs. Though the online audience will not be happy as it means weirdness and awkwardness between AbhiRa, the offline audience will be highly interested in knowing how Akshara and Abhimanyu both will deal with this. Well, the online buzz suggests that interesting things are planned by the makers.