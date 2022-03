Image credit: Twitter/ @abhira_universe

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The AbhiRa wedding

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is seeing some more dramatic turns as the AbhiRa wedding approaches near. Akshara and Abhimanyu shippers are going bonkers with the twist. However, they are enjoying the scenes between Akshu and Abhi as well. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the wedding card being misplaced and everyone blames Aarohi for the same. However, there were also some hearty moments between AbhiRa. Let's have a dekko at their pictures...