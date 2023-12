Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Manish seeks forgiveness from Abhira?

Manish is shocked to know about Akshara's death and gets to know that Abhira is her daughter. He gets heartbroken as he remembers the phone call made by Akshara when she was on the dead bed. Manish tries to build a relationship with Abhira and seeks an apology from her.