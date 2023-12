Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Armaan and Abhira's secret revealed

Armaan gets married to Abhira as he promises Akshara who is on the dead bed. But, Abhira is not ready to accept the marriage. Even Armaan who is madly in love with Ruhi promises to never leave Abhira. He starts a new friendship with Abhira and stands for her. Abhira says that she will not accept him as her husband.