Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Abhimanyu to back out from wedding

Akshara goes missing from her haldi ceremony and Abhimanyu rushes to find her. He feels that Akshara has changed her mind and is not interested in marrying him. He goes to search for her and catches her before she faints. He gets to know that Akshara is pregnant with Abhinav's child and gets sad. Abhimanyu feels that Akshara will not be able to love her.