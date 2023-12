Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The loopholes should be covered

Fans are great at picking on loopholes the continuation therefore affects the audience's flow of watching the show. The makers should focus on the proper continuation tracks and solve the previous loopholes if any. It will give a closure to the audience. For example, the death of Abhimanyu and Abhir. The makers showed an accident and nothing else. Fans were pretty disappointed. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod impress with their energetic dance moves on Hrithik Roshan's song; fans say 'Killed itttt'