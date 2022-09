Image credit: Twitter

TV Jodis' illogical and forced separations that left fans hurt

In the last couple of weeks on Indian Television, we have seen a lot of separations, haven't we? A lot of them looked forced, rushed and also illogical. We understand the need to create drama and content to entertain the masses, however, sometimes the fans are left angry with the separation tracks that make no sense to them. A lot of such TV shows have been called out by their fans themselves. Today, we will have a look at such illogical and forced separations that left fans hurt. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's RaYa and more are on the list.