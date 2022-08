Image credit: Twitter

TV Jodis with the sizzling hot chemistry

The TV industry is full of amazing romance stories in various TV shows. In India, people watch daily soaps round the clock and some even watch the repeat telecast, if they loved the episode too much. The story, the actors and their chemistry, a performance or an interesting thing could drive them nuts and keep them hooked so bad. One of the major contributing factors is the chemistry between the lead actors. In the last couple of years, the TV Jodis are heavily shipped with a shipname, an amalgamation of their character names. Be it Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa or Imlie's Arylie and more, here's a look at TV Jodis who have the best and most sizzling hot chemistry on Indian television.