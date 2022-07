Image credit: Twitter

Anupamaa - MaAn - Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna

Let's have a dekko at the list of TV couples - reel and real-life - who have been ruling hearts in the first half of 2022. From Anupamaa's MaAn to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa and more, here we are with popular TV jodis of the world of television. First up, we have MaAn. It was last year that Gaurav Khanna entered Anupamaa's life as Anuj Kapadia. And ever since, they have been making viewers swoon over them and how! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's natural chemistry is a huge hit. So much so that the show has been topping not just BARC but also online TRP.