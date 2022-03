Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are adored by fans. The two have become great buddies. The pictures of the two from the recent ITA awards 2022 made their enthusiasts gush even more. As of now, they have maintained that they are great friends. But fans are hoping that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod become a couple soon. In fact, there are many BFF jodis right now in the TV industry that give fans the feels. Here is a lowdown…