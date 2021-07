Image credit: Instagram/Mohsin Khan

New member

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is extremely close to his family in real life. He often keeps sharing pictures with his family on Instagram. The actor makes sure he spends quality time with his family whenever he gets a holiday. Mohsin Khan’s sister, Zeba welcomed a baby boy on March 24, 2021. Mohsin Khan took to Instagram to share the first pictures of his sister Zeba and her husband Taha’s little prince.