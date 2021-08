Image credit: Instagram/Mohsin Khan

Handsome

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan has a massive fan following. It has been more than 4 years he has been playing the role of Kartik in the show. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi is the highlight of the show. Recently, we saw a wic months leap in the show where Sirat has left and stays in Dalhousie while Kartik is in London handling their office work. With this new story, we also saw a change in Shivangi and Mohsin's look. Mohsin Khan has now shared a few pictures of social media and he is just so handsome.