Image credit: Instagram/Mohsin Khan

7 years of Mohsin Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top ratetd shows on television. It is the first Hindi GEC to have completed 3000 episodes. The show began with Hina Khan-Karan Mehra as the lead pair and later Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi took over as the leads. Mohsin and Shivangi as Kartik and Naira have won hearts and are the most loved pair on television. Mohsin Khan began his acting career in 2014 and he ha now completed 7 years in the industry. On this special occasion, his fans have sent him a lot of gifts and cakes.