Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda’s desire to work with Rajan Shahi got fulfilled in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The handsome actor was one on the producer’s radar for a long time. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s chemistry has impressed fans. The recent drunk love confession scene made a lot of noise on social media. But when it comes to chemistry, Harshad Chopda has had a great track record with his actresses. Whether it is Jennifer Winget from Bepannaah or Additi Gupta from Kis Desh Hai Hain Meraa Dil, he has worked his magic with his co-stars. Let us take a look at five actresses with whom the handsome man created magic on screen…