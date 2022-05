Time Leaps in TV shows

TV shows have been the primary source of entertainment for the longest period of time. There are die-hard fans of TV shows that have served as family entertainers. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - there have been many TV shows that have run for decades on Tv screens. But well, there are many tricks that the makers use to keep the show running. For example, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a time leap and new stars stepped in to play Akshara and Abhimanyu.