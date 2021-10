Image credit: Instagram

Rhea's post

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ended in 2020 and it was a big disappointment for fans. The show was loved by the audience and Abir-Mishti became a household name. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as Abir and Mishti are still ruling hearts. However, due to low TRPs the show went off-air. But fans have been requesting the makers to bring back Abir and Mishti. Shaheer is currently seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 but Rhea is not seen on television. She is also not active on social media but whenever she posts something fans go crazy.