Image credit: Instagram

Abir and Kuhu

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke ended on October 17, 2020. The show had a huge fan following and was the most loved on television. However, due to low TRPs the show went off-air. But fans were clearly not happy with this decision and took to social media to protest so that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke gets an extension. The show still has a massive fan following and people want another season of the show. People have still not forgotten the characters of the show. Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Rupal Patel, Kaveri Priyam, Lata Saberwal, Avinash Mishra, Ritvik Arora, Trishaa Chatterjee and others made a place in our hearts through the show. Off-screen, we have seen Shaheer and Kaveri’s ‘bro’ bond. Abir and Kuhu had a special bond in the show and off-screen also we saw the same bond. Recently, Shaheer and Kaveri’s pictures went viral on the internet and we started missing Abir and Kuhu.