Image credit: Yo Yo Honey Singh doemstic violence

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife, Shalini Talwar today filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment and financial fraud against him in a Delhi Court. According to reports, the Court has issued a notice to Honey Singh to file his reply by August 28. The singer is not the only celeb to be accused of domestic violence. From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Karan Mehra to Om Puri, here’s a look at 7 other celebs who were accused of beating their wives.