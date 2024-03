Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast witnesses a major change

Currently, fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are upset. Two of the actors playing major characters have been sacked by the production team. We are talking about Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Shehzada Dhami played the male release Armaan. His chemistry with Samridhii Shukla who plays Abhira was loved by the masses. The story took a leap of a few years and these actors came as the new cast. However, before the story actually picks up Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were asked to leave the show by Rajan Shahi's production house. Here's a list of other stars whose ouster from Top TV shows made major headlines and shocking reasons.