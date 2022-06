Image credit: Instagram

Hazel Keench shares picture of Yuvraj Singh and Orion Keech Singh

Hazel shared a picture of Yuvraj and Orion and wrote, “Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx.”