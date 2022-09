Zee Rishtey Awards 2022: Celebs join the celebration

One of the most celebrated Awards, the Zee Rishtey Awards, are happening as y'all read this. And the celebs of all the TV shows from Zee TV are joining the merry celebratory night of talent and for fun. We are here with the red carpet pictures of the Zee Rishtey Awards 2022. Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and other TV shows' star cast have dropped by looking amazing, While the men are looking handsome and dapper, the ladies are looking gorgeous and beautiful. From Shabir Ahluwalia to Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar and more, let's check out Zee Rishtey Awards Red carpet pictures here: