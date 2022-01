Image credit: PR Pics/ Instagram

Shraddha Arya at ZRA

The Zee Rishtey Awards were held in the city recently. And it was an event of glitz and glamour. Popular faces from popular Zee TV shows had turned up looking like models waking ramp. And we are here to share a glimpse of your FAVE stars from the Zee Rishtey Awards Red carpet and event pictures. Let's begin with the gorgeous beauty - Shraddha Arya. Kundali Bhagya's Preeta made heads turn in a fish-cut gown. Her new-bride adornment - her red Chooda and her glow stole the show. Shraddha looks breathtakingly beautiful in the pictures.