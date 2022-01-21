36 Farmhouse movie review: Subhash Ghai comes back to form in the OTT space with this Amol Parashar and Barkha Singh thriller

If you're looking for a neat, smart and snappy thriller, and have been yearning for a good Subhash Ghai movie since ages, then 36 Farmhouse might just be your answer, not least because of how well Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz and Flora Saini elevate it