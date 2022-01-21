Movie: 36 Farmhouse

36 Farmhouse Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Amol Parashar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Barkha Singh, Flora Saini

Director: Subhash Ghai

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Subhash Ghai has delivered some of the most massive hits, starring some of the biggest stars in the history of Indian cinema. However, he has also not helmed anything of note since over two decades, with all his directorial efforts after 1999 Taal's not only being severely panned by critics, but also failing miserably at the box office, which would've no doubt pinched a hardcore commercial filmmaker like him far more. There's also the matter of none of his successful movies having aged well other than and Karz. So, does the celebrated veteran redeem himself with his foray into the OTT space – the Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Amol Parashar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Barkha Singh and Flora Saini starrer 36 Farmhouse? Well, yes, to a certain extent.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether 36 Farmhouse is worth your time? Scroll down for my full 36 Farmhouse Movie review...

What's it about

A father and son duo ( and ) skip their journey back to their village during lockdown to take up residence in the eponymous 36 Farmhouse under the guise of jobs they're not qualified to handle just so that they can make a quick whack. However, they soon learn that the owner (Vijay Raaz) and his estranged, extended family are harbouring some precarious secrets, all connected to the family matriarch's will.



Watch the 36 Farmhouse trailer below:

What's hot

bring all his years of directorial expertise to grind out a pretty decent thriller. 36 Farmhouse boasts some good twists and turns, with the climax especially standing out. Where it score the most though is in its performances, with Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz rising above the script by several notches – the former even ekes out dollops of laughter in the most mundane of scenes. They're well supported by Amol Parashar, and Barkha Singh. However, the complete surprise package of the movie is Flora Saini. It also pays that Shashank Mali and Anubhav Sarda's rapid editing keeps the film pacy and down to just 1 hour and 45 minutes.

What's not

The tonal shifts to some silly ,gimmicky humour takes away from the thriller trapping and suspense of the movie at times. Also, Ghai should've avoided composing the music and songs as he seems out of his depth here. Plus, the production values and Akhilesh Shrivastava's cinematography leave a lot to be desired.

BL Verdict

If you're looking for a neat, smart and snappy thriller and have been yearning for a good Subhash Ghai movie since ages, then 36 Farmhouse might just be your answer, not least because of how well Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, Ashwini Kalsekar, Amol Parashar and Barkha Singh elevate it.I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars.