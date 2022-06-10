777 Charlie Movie Review: Rakshit Shetty starrer gets a great response from fans; ‘Stupendous with divine climax’

777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty and a dog has released today on June 10 in cinemas. It’s released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film is directed by Kiranraj. According to reports, he has invested 5 years of his life for this project. The film is getting a lot of love from fans who have seen it. Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was once blamed for rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna's failed engagement with Rakshit Shetty

Wrote a user, "Just watched #777Charlie in shankarnag .What to tell , everything that a cinema can provide as been given .Stupendous experience especially climax it was divine . Just what people to experience this in theaters. Thanks to @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @sangeethaSring @RajbShettyOMK." Another comment read, "KFI makers should take #RakshitShetty as an example. - He didnt cry that producers arent giving him chances. He built his own team and made his own movies. - Never blamed the audience for uLidavaru kanDante or ASN. He corrected himself & moved on." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

- He didnt cry that producers arent giving him chances. He built his own team and made his own movies. - Never blamed the audience for uLidavaru kanDante or ASN. He corrected himself & moved on. (1/2)#777Charlie — Rahul Kumar | ರಾಹುಲ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ (@rahulsamanya) June 9, 2022

Decent 1st Half, Emotional 2nd Half Superb acting by @rakshitshetty Especially the Emotional Climax.. @Kiranraj61 ??#Charlie777 Dog ?? Overall: A heart-warming movie.. About the bond between Dharma and Charlie ❤️❤️ — Michael Vijay (@Realcinemakaran) June 10, 2022

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 A heart-warming movie.. About the bond between a Man and his dog.. Fantastic acting by @rakshitshetty Especially the emotional climax.. Dog Award Winning Acting An emotional epic Must Watch#777CharlieFromToday pic.twitter.com/zEiAjc8VLX — H R Rabari (@HiraRabari77) June 10, 2022

Just watched #777Charlie in shankarnag .What to tell , everything that a cinema can provide as been given .Stupendous experience especially climax it was divine . Just what people to experience this in theaters. Thanks to @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @sangeethaSring @RajbShettyOMK pic.twitter.com/EcKpqrmMuP — Harshith Gowda (@Harshit11445723) June 9, 2022

Though we enjoy mass action films that give us high.There are films that make u feel good & hopeful, believe in Love, God, Friendship & believe in Yourself. #777Charlie is an epitome of it. I was not a pet owner /lover! I will, in future❤️ @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @nobinpaul pic.twitter.com/asm92QhGJz — Sirisha Akshintala (@Sirisha98993) June 9, 2022

So, are you planning to watch the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.