83 Movie Review: Alia Bhatt left speechless after watching Ranveer Singh's performance in the film

is speechless after watching 's performance in 83. last night grand premiere of the film was hosted where every Bollywood member including Alia Bhatt graced the event with their presence. The special screening of the film left Alia stunned with her Rocky Aur Rani co-star performance. Post-screening, she was asked by the papz about her review of the film and Ranveer's performance. The actress who was leaving with her director said, " Outstanding, superb.". When asked about Ranveer's performance, she said, " Ab mai kya hi bolu, I will write a long katha after the film releases".

83 movie is all set to hit the big screens on December 24 and the fans and cannot keep calm to witness this historic film. Earlier a grand premiere was posted in Dubai where the entire star cast got a standing ovation. Ranveer was teary eyed seeing all the love. Ranveer has worked extremely hard for this film, when the first look of 83 was out his looks as Kapil Dev left everyone stunned and how.

The film also stars who plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev' wife in the film. DP has also turned producer with this film. Filmmaker Kabir Khan who often chooses hatke topic has gone a way ahead on directing this historic story. Ranveer in one of his interaction had quoted that83 is an epic film that was waiting to be made.

While fans are also excited to watch Ranveer and Deepika after a long time, this will their first film together after marriage, Kabir Khan who made this possible spoke about bringing DP on onboard in an interaction with the media, " Her casting has nothing to do with Ranveer. Yes, today, as a marketing campaign it's a thing to talk about. It's a real-life couple coming together for the first time after marriage. However, I would have gone to Deepika even if she was not married to Ranveer."