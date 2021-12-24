83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film is a milestone; Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor and more shower praise

Finally, Kabir Khan's 83 has hit the theatres and people are going bonkers after watching the film. Check out the celeb review on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer right here.