Finally, Kabir Khan's 83 has hit the theatres and people are going bonkers after watching the film. The critics are going gaga about how terrific the film is been made on his historic win. While Bollywood celebs too are raving about the film and calling it a milestone. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted a grand premiere of 83 on Tuesday night for all their Bollywood friends.

Alia Bhatt who had promised to write a long katha(note) after watching the film took to her Instagram and wrote, "'Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and still, I have no words. It's not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It's an experience- a part of history that's nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film!" Also Read - Akshay Kumar to earn Rs 2000 crore in 2022? Atrangi Re star opens up about the box office game

Karan Johar too penned down the longest note for the film and parsed Ranveer Singh's outstanding performance, " 'It’s not easy to tell a true story … an actual account of a milestone event in Indian Sport History! There is no room for cinematic licenses and distortion of facts for dramatic impact… which is exactly why #83thefilm is such a monumental achievement …. It sucks you into that year… that World Cup , that team , that political climate , that mad fandom frenzy… I saw myself rooting for every member of that historic team… Laughing and crying with each one of them … I saw myself rooting for Kabir Khan and his maestro ability of story telling…. Taking an arduous task and perfecting it like a mega methodical master! Salute! I saw myself believing that @ranveersingh had transformed into the Legend Kapil Dev with the ease and genius of a bonafide veteran! He is so so good that’s it’s almost unbelievable at so many points! Restrain and power all at once! He has hit it out of the stadium! My hugest congratulations to the entire cast, crew and all the proud producers of this magnificent movie! @deepikapadukone @reliance.entertainment @nadiadwalagrandson @kabirkhankk @fuhsephantom''.

Suniel Shetty is overwhelmed after watching 83.

Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions. pic.twitter.com/IW8zGYNsyc — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

