83 movie review: The claps and tears won't stop for Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's nostalgic masterclass of the event that united the nation

Unless the trailer didn't make it amply clear or you've been living under a rock; 83 The Film revolves around the Indian cricket team's famous underdog triumph in the 1983 cricket world cup, which singlehandedly changed the face of cricket worldwide and made India the central powerhouse of the sport.