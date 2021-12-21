Movie: 83

83 Cast: , , , , Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, , Dhairya Karwa and R Badree

Director: Kabir Khan

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva



When an eagerly anticipated movie has been delayed and delayed and delayed some more, it's very easy for expectations to wither away with time and for said movie to be scrutinised with a fine comb once the release finally take place, on account of that very anticipation now functioning as a double-edged sword. managed to overcome these tempered expectations almost two months ago with aplomb, but let's not forget that it belongs to a proven franchise with a massive in-built fanbase while 83 The Film is a completely unknown commodity barring the subject its based on. To top it, cricket-based movies other than , Iqbal and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, have been met unfavorably by critics or the audience or both. And then there's the factual story of pride and sentiment the film is based on. So, 83 The Movie needed to be a really, truly exceptional piece of work to overcome such unsurmountable odds. Does it? Hell, yeah, and then some and them some more.



So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether 83 Film is worth your time? Scroll down for my full 83 Movie review...



What's it about



Unless the trailer didn't make it amply clear or you've been living under a rock; 83 The Film revolves around the Indian cricket team's famous underdog triumph in the 1983 cricket world cup, which singlehandedly changed the face of cricket worldwide and made India the central powerhouse of the sport.



What's hot

83 Movie unleashes a volley of emotions that won't stop pouring long after the movie ends. Trust me, every theater across India is going to turn into a stadium mostly because it taps into the core emotion of why cricket unites the country like nothing else. All this is achieved due to a direction masterclass by Kabir Khan, who's at his peak, delivering the goods with a film that's almost devoid of story and extremely difficult to mount given that it's centred on a solitary tournament, with no time wasted on any backstory. It pays immensely though if the direction masterclass is backed by an acting masterclass courtesy who lives, breathes and becomes every bit of the legendary Kapil Dev.



However, the casting of everybody else is spot on, too, with Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna and Harrdy Sandhu standing out the most. It doesn't stop with the supporting actors as even the bit players, like those playing Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Greg Chappell and Kevin Curran are cast to the T. Making these performances come to life are the hair and makeup departments who merit special mention as does editor Nitin Baid, score composer Julius Packiam and music composer Pritam for brining Kabir Khan's vision and recreating each iconic moment to the hilt. Deepika Padukone also plays her extended cameo with just the right amount of poignancy.



Three sequences are along worth the piece of multiple admissions – India's opening match against the West Indies that took everyone by surprise, Kapil Dev's record-breaking 175 against Zimbabwe that kept India alive in the 83 world cup and Kapil's backward running catch in the final to dismiss Vivian Richards, which turned the match around. These moments defined the 83 cricket world Cup and they rightfully define this film, too.



What's not

83 The Movie takes a bit of time to properly get into the thick of things, with some comical scenes that cause no harm, but add nothing much. Also, the lack of a solid script creeps up at some junctures, again in the first half (Kabir's masterful direction thankfully circumvents over the rest of the movie).



BL Verdict

You won't be able to hold back your claps, joy or tears. You'll stay till the last credits roll not because Marvel has teased you with a post-credits scene, but because you don't want the movie to end. You'll walk out of 83 with a large smile plastered across your visage, dripping with nostalgia if you've experience the iconic event or trying to live the nostalgia if you've only heard and read about it and have always wanted to experience it. I'm going with 4.5 out of 5 stars.