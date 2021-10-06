A Quiet Place Part II movie review: Emily Blunt returns for her creature-feature sequel that more than lives up to its first part

After losing husband Lee Abbott (John Krasinski) toward the end of the first movie, but discovering the Achilles Heel of the blind creatures with an acute sense of sound, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her kids search for a new shelter, when they meet Lee's old friend, Emmett (Cillian Murphy), who later informs them of the possibility of safe haven on an island