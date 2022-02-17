, Karanvir Sharma, , and starrer A Thursday has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The critics have given mixed reviews, but they have praised Yami’s performance a lot. Well, netizens are also loving Yami’s act and they are also prasing Karanvir’s performance as well. A Thursday is a thriller and revolves around a character named (Yami), a teacher who takes her 16 students hostage and makes a set of demands. Check out what netizens have to say about the film… Also Read - Mithya, A Thursday, Bestseller and more movies and web series all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and other OTT Platforms this week

A Twitter user posted, "What a fantastic movie and what a stellar performance from #YamiGautam Must watch #AThursday." Another netizen wrote, "UUUFFFFFF whattt a movieee!!! Just speechless!! Hit me hard!! Can't stop crying!!! Gripping story & superb execution!! Yami you were absolutely mind-blowing!! And KV, am so proud you were part of this!! My heart goes out to Naina & Rohit!!" One more Twitter user wrote, "Finding Hard To Sleep A Thursday Is Hanging Over. The Best Performance." Check out the tweets below…

A netizen also praised Neha Dhupia and wrote, "A special tweet is must to appreciate this girl She was heavily pregnant while shooting this, in her 3rd trimester to be precise But her health condition never proved as a hurdle in her dedication Take a bow @NehaDhupia mam."

A Thursday is directed by Behzad Khambata who had earlier helmed starrer Blank.