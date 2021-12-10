Web Series: Aarya 2

Aarya 2 Cast: Sushmita Sen, Vikas Kumar, Ankur Bhatia, Viren Vazirani, Jayant Kripalani, Virti Vaghani, Sohaila Kapur, Maya Sarao

Aarya 2 Director: Vinod Rawat

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Aarya season 1 reminded one and all of the tragedy of Sushmita Sen in Bollywood – an actress who not only possesses incredible talent to embody any character and emote the hell out of any scene, but also one who exudes every bit of the star persona necessary from a leading lady. Thankfully, she got her due years later with Ram Madhvani's web series on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, with Aarya season 2 arriving, everyone is keep to know whether it lives up to the lofty standards of its first round – always a tough act – and does Sushmita Sen again remind one and all what we had missed in years past? Well, the answer to the second query is an emphatic yes, while it's an 'almost yes' for the first one. Also Read - Aarya 2: Five reasons why Sushmita Sen's web series should be on your binge list this weekend!

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Aarya season 2 is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Aarya season 2 review... Also Read - Ahead of Aarya 2 release, Sushmita Sen's daughters review the web-series, make the actress feel like a 'good mother'

What's it about

After having handed over her husband's killers to the cops and singlehandedly crumbling a thriving drug syndicate, Aarya ( ) is coerced into abandoning her witness protection program and returning to India with her kids, which rekindles old ties with the family she wants nothing to do with anymore and ignites enmity with others who're gunning for her head due to the personal and financial losses she cost them.

Watch the Aarya season 2 trailer below...

What's hot

SUSHMITA SEN! SUSHMITA SEN! SUSHMITA SEN! The actress supersedes her already superlative act from the first season, and you end up being swayed away with every tear, laughter, moment of pain, instance of vulnerability or showcases of untold strength. The rest of the case also pitch in perfect acts, but they can't help being blown away by the force that is Sushmita. Coming to the web series itself, Ram Madhvani takes the plot forward in the best and most logical way, come to think of it, in order to place Aarya and her kids back at loggerhead both with her family and enemies, besides creating new problems for her. The drama is again tightly wound even it's a bit of a slow-burn this time around and the surprise elements as well as crime shenanigans are once more, dark and gritty enough to keep you hooked.

What's not

Where Aarya 2 falters slightly is in the sequences which seem slightly drawn out for the sake of accommodating eight episodes 35-40 minutes each, which belies rationality – why not simply churn out six episodes or perhaps eight episodes of 20-25 minutes each? Plus, while some of the slow-burn scenes appear organic, others seem deliberate, again, to just fill the space. What's more, the show abandons its thrill-a-minute crime yarn for a 'periodically thrilling, interspersed with a soap-operatic' feel, and that's where it misses being as great as its first season.

BL Verdict

While Aarya season 2 is still a compelling crime thriller even if it isn't as pulsating as its first season, Sushmita Sen more than makes up for that slight dip with a tour de force that towers over her already superlative act the first time around, reminding one and all that Bollywood sorely missed tapping into bother her dexterity and star aura. I'm going with 3.5 out of 5 stars.