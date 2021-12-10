Aarya season 2 web series review: Sushmita Sen manages to outdo herself from season 1 in Ram Madhvani's compelling crime thriller

After having handed over her husband's killers to the cops and crumbling a thriving drug syndicate, Aarya (Sushmita Sen) is coerced into abandoning her witness protection program and returning to India with her kids, rekindling old ties with the family she wants nothing to forget and ignites enmity with others who suffered both personal and financial losses at her hands