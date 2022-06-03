After the super success of seasons 1 and 2, now the makers of Aashram have released season 3 of the series. The series revolves around Bab Nirala played by Bobby Deol and all the wrong things that take place in his aashram. The first two seasons of the MX Player series had received a good response, and fans were eagerly waiting for season 3. So, has Aashram 3 lived up to the expectations audience has? Well, the answer to the question is yes and no both, as the series has received a mixed response from netizens. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj movie review: Akshay Kumar fails to make an impact in this visually spectacular historical drama

While some netizens have called it amazing, some have called it boring. A netizen tweeted, “@prakashjha27 sir there is no good in stretching Aashram. Ekta kapoor ka serial thori banana hai. Damn balaji k serials. Bore bana dete ho cheeze #Aashram3 #AashramSeason3 #BobbyDeol.” Another netizen wrote, “Amazing web series Sir ji dil khus kar diya 10 /10 full entertainment in this wab series Chair pe uthne na diya 1 min ke liye bhi @thedeol Baba nirala ji #Aashram Japnaam baba ji ki Jay ho.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj: Kamaal R Khan BRUTALLY trolls Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's movie; says, 'Propaganda miserably failed'

Amazing ? web series ? ? ? ? ❤

Sir ji dil khus kar diya ❤❤??❤?❤

10 /10 full entertainment in this wab series ?

Chair pe uthne na diya

1 min ke liye bhi@thedeol

Baba nirala ji #Aashram

Japnaam ?? baba ji ki Jay ho ?????@MXPlayer#Aashram3@prakashjha27 pic.twitter.com/TeI5QfplFS — ℜ??? (@ItsMeRon__) June 3, 2022

Very excited for #Aashram3 but after watching it i think story was going slowly & lengthy.

I thought it was the end of it but not☹️.

Not excited for next season.#aashram4 @thedeol @iamtridha @DarshanKumaar — ANUrAG AGrAWAL⤴️ (@aasquare2) June 3, 2022

@prakashjha27 sir there is no good in stretching Aashram. Ekta kapoor ka serial thori banana hai. ???? Damn balaji k serials. Bore bana dete ho cheeze #Aashram3 #AashramSeason3 #BobbyDeol — Marvel Stark (@marvelstark06) June 3, 2022

Apart from , Aashram 3 also stars Aaditi Pohankar, , , and . While Aashram 3 has started streaming today, the makers have already given a glimpse of Aashram season 4. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan dancing together on Ami Je Tomar is the best video you will see today

MX Player tweeted, “Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye #Aashram3 ke episodes ke saath, #Aashram4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain.”