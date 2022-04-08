Web Series: Abhay season 3

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, , Divya Agarwal, Vijay Raaz, , Nidhi Singh,

Director:

Where to Watch: Zee5 Also Read - Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz fans trend 'WE STAN UMRASH' to end the dirty fan war

Abhay season 1 started streaming on Zee5 on 7 February 2019. The series grabbed everyone’s attention, and in 2020, the makers released season 2 of the series. Now, after nearly one and a half years, Abhay season 3 has started streaming on Zee5. It stars Kunal Kemmu in the titular role, and as villains, we have many other actors like Tanuj Virwani, Divya Agarwal, Vijay Raaz, and Rahul Dev. The first two seasons of the series had received a fantastic response, so the expectations from season 3 are also quite high. So, is season 3 worth a binge-watch? Find out in our review below… Also Read - Is it a wrap for The Kapil Sharma Show? New show India's Laughter Champion with Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves fans confused

What’s it about

Just like the previous seasons, SP Abhay (Kunal) has got murder cases to solve. The first case that he solves is of murders that place on a highway. Further, he starts investigating murders done by a serial killer who is mentally challenged and behaves like a monster. The case involves some supernatural activities as well. How Abhay solves these cases takes the story forward. Meanwhile, he also fighting his own demons. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS V reveals about his flirty encounter with Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson to make grand debut at Met Gala and more

Watch Abhay 3 trailer below:

What’s hot

Villains have been the strongest element of Abhay seasons 1 and 2, and in season 3 also we get to see the antagonists who take the series a notch higher. The series keeps you on the edge of the seat, and you are always keen to know what will happen next and how will Abhay solve the case. A series should keep you engaged and make you keen to watch the next episode quickly, and that’s what Abhay season 3 does.

Kunal Kemmu has played Abhay perfectly twice earlier, and for the third time also he impresses us a lot. In season 3, he gets into the character very well, and once again proves he is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. Vijay Raaz and Divya Agarwal are damn good in their respective roles. Their villainous act will surely grab your attention. Tanuj Virwani and Nidhi Singh also leave a strong mark.

What’s not

While Abhay 3 does keep you engaged most of the time, there are a few times when the pace becomes a bit slow, especially in the first two episodes. Well, this can be a hurdle for viewers who like to watch a fast-paced thrilling series.

BL Verdict

Abhay season 3 offers what we expected from it. It’s an edge-of-the-seat thriller with some amazing performances. So, clearly, it deserves to be on your binge-watch list.

Ratings: 3.5/5

**This review is based on the first four episodes of Abhay 3.**