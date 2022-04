and his father have teamed up for the film Acharya which has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It made it to the theatres this morning and there is great enthusiasm among the masses. Especially after Ram Charan's performance in RRR, fans are more eager to watch him in Acharya. However, it seems that quite a few fans are disappointed with this one. On Twitter, many have given a negative review of the film calling it a total disaster. Though there are many, who have enjoyed the film thoroughly and are calling it a hit. There are extreme reactions from the fans who have watched Acharya. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Acharya: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other cast members' fees will leave you STUMPED

#Acharya utter disaster anta . Full negativity talk in mega fan's.. after rajamouli flops ante Ila anukoledhu Ani those disappointed fans talking.. #AcharyaReview #disaster #utterflop — Upender (@mekaUpender) April 29, 2022

Ok second half but highly disappointed with director #Acharya — Raghuspeaks (@raghuvaranpspk) April 29, 2022

My frnd Dead sleep ??#Acharya Review

Korri mawa ki bad name anavasaranaga?https://t.co/R8y6lAne7k pic.twitter.com/8RKO8XkKjI — ? ³ɯɔ əɹnʇnɟ ɟo uɐɟᴹᵘᵐᵇᵃᶦ ᴵⁿᵈᶦᵃⁿˢ (@Thislsuday) April 29, 2022

#Acharya 1st half - Average 2nd half - BAD ? Verdict - Ultra Disaster Negatives :

Story,

Direction,

Music, & Bgm

Everything.... pic.twitter.com/xCCTAjdnWO — VENKATESH ? (@85venky) April 29, 2022

Excellent Second Half with Superb Climax ???? Mega star and Mega Power Star ?? #Acharya https://t.co/YfCmFXAK0p — Gireesh? (@MegaGireesh) April 29, 2022

