Om Raut directed Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer has released in theatres. The response so far, going by Twitter is not great. Just a couple of hours ago, we shared how the netizens have been slamming the poor VFX of Adipurush. And now, it seems not just the VFX but the dialogues of Adipurush are cringe too. When the teaser and trailers of Adipurush had been released, Saif Ali Khan's look as Ravan went viral and got a drastic reaction too. And the fans are slamming it further after watching the movie.

Adipurush Twitter Review: Fans slam the cringe dialogue and Ravan's image portrayed in the movie

Fans have poured in numbers to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and more celeb starrer Adipurush. The film has registered a fantastic advance booking already. However, it seems the fans are not enjoying the movie as Twitter is buzzing with poor reviews. The dialogue during the Lanka dahan is being slammed by the fans. And that's not just the one. Other dialogues are also called cringe by the audience. Manoj Muntashir has penned dialogues, as per IMDb. Some who don't know about the credits have been asking about the dialogue writer, slamming him. Adipurush is called the worst experience by one of the netizens. It's trending in entertainment news right now.

Watch the video of the cast of Adipurush attending the screening of the movie here:

That's not it, Ravan played by Saif Ali Khan has also been slammed. It is his image and not the acting, that the netizens are criticising. Well, Saif's Ravan is seen in a buzz cut. He is also seen in a T-shirt. We have all grown up on Ramayan which has been adapted a lot of times in the past. However, none has been as criticized as this one. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Hearing the first reviews #Adipurush

It has dialogue such as ' Teri Jali '

' Tera Baap ' and all

Hath jodh kar nivedan agey se Ramayan na banaye, hum Ramanand Sagar ji ki Ramayan dekh lenge — MasterGogo (@pawanrai87) June 16, 2023

"JO HUMARI BEHNO KA HAATH LAGAAYENGE, UNKI LANKA LAGA DENGE" This is a dialogue from #Adipurush. This is the first impression that they are going to give to the upcoming generation of Ramayana the epic and then blame them for being 'Chapri'. Rather show them Japanese version. pic.twitter.com/GMEWKGqu3R — Samarth Sahni (@samsahni) June 16, 2023

"Prabhas meeting with VFX artist and dialogue writer of Adipurush* coustom designer : pic.twitter.com/f1SCf8muFx — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) June 16, 2023

Adipurush ke dialogue sach mein itne bure hai !!!!!! https://t.co/PbHmrfqglp — Himanshu Wadhwa (@MarvelWadhwa) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush ke dialogue ?????? "Teri bua ka bagicha hai kya jo hawa khane chala aaya" https://t.co/LOn35fLEsg — ?????? (@TalksRoxx) June 16, 2023

Abe gadhe kya chapari dialogue dale hai #Adipurush mai.. Pure #Ramayana ko cartoon bana diya ? https://t.co/8A30Wnymlb — Rahul Shendage?? (@shendagerahul12) June 16, 2023

As expected, the bad VFX scenes were hidden in the trailer. The graphics team only corrected the lighting, and the dialogue was even more awful. The acting was the worst, and the direction was also terrible. #Adipurush #AdipurushReview #Prabhas #AdipurushOnJune16 — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush 2.5 ? ? BajrangBali #Hanuman Ji dialogue: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. This cheap dialogues are written and they expect our youth to watch this Ramayan @manojmuntashir @omraut

Shame Sorry Brother ? pic.twitter.com/RZXzhhztPM — I am Mayur Rajpara (@iamv_Parth1607) June 16, 2023

"Agar koi hamari beheno ko chedega to unki Lanka laga denge"- Hanuman

Just a sample from the cringe fest dialogues of Adipurush?

A 500 crore shit in term of VFX #Adipurush and dialogue...we still cannot represent india greatest epic to the world...VFX bura nhi hai....ghatiya hai pic.twitter.com/FOVUVJwx2Z — Rumourverse (@27Samir32) June 16, 2023

#adipurush bahut bekar banai hai bhaai VFX se lekar dialogue sab kharab; ab @manojmuntashir jaise dialogue likhenge to ummid bhi yahi thi ; teaser mein hi dikh gayi thi 2 pair se 10 sar vali bakvas ;

#AdipurushReview Please Don't waste your money #Adipursh is my worst theater experience.

Prabhas as Shree Ram is bad casting

Om raut should take retirement from Direction.

Adipurush VFX <<<< Animated movies

Dialogue ?? Only good thing about Adipurush is BGM by Ajay Atul — Digvijay R (@DigvijayK285) June 16, 2023

The dialogue writer @manojmuntashir should be sued for writing terrible dialogues for #Adipurush. This is a disservice to the Ramayana and Lord Ram! I am expecting similar cringe in 2nd half of the film! May God save the film! https://t.co/t0MsUlB2Xa — Neelesh (@ImNeeleshK) June 16, 2023

Who is the dialogue writer of #Adipurush .. Completely Pathetic ?‍♂️...VFX & rest department till now is okay though.. Review by 1 PM.. #Prabhas , #KritiSanon — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) June 16, 2023

tel tere baap ka

kapda tere baap ka

ab jalegi tere baap ki…. am so passed off at the dialogue they made Hanuman say…#Adipurush #FuckedUp — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) June 16, 2023

Dialogue writer ne jo dialogues likhte waqt maal phoonka hai wo mujhe bhi phoonkwaa do please ?? Plus poori movie Baahubali 3 ki feeling de rahi ??#Adipurush #AdipurushReview #AdipurushOnJune16 — Manas Sinha (@MemerYaniMain) June 16, 2023

Ye rahi sone ke lanka ka ravan pic.twitter.com/xLFuxOQVQu — ?? ਅਰਸ਼ਪ੍ਰੀਤ || अर्शप्रीत || Arshpreet ?? (@soodan_arsh) June 16, 2023

Adipurush teaser controversy

Last year, the Adipurush teaser was heavily slammed by the fans. The VFX, in particular, was called out by fans. While they are still cringing about the CGI, this time they have more complaints. Prabhas plays Raghava aka Lord Ram, Kriti plays Janaki aka Sita, Sunny Singh plays Lakshman and Saif plays Ravan known as Lankesh in Adipurush. The screenplay and story have been penned by director Om Raut. At the same time, Adipurush is also leaked online on various torrent and pirated websites.