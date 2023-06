Adipurush has been released and watched; the crazy fans have reached the theatres to witness this mythology drama starring , , and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. While they hail the effort to make the film, they are extremely disappointed with the VFX of the film and are calling it third-class. The excited netizens reached the theatres and enjoyed every frame of the film, declaring it a modern Ramayana. Prabhas is being hailed for his performance as Ram, and they say he has done justice to his role, while Kriti is being praised, and fans say she never looked so beautiful onscreen. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer gets best wishes from Rishab Shetty, Aamir Khan, Rishab Shetty and others [Read Tweets]

Fans are not very happy with the final outcome of the film, and we wonder if this negative word of mouth might affect the numbers at the box office. Also Read - Prabhas’ kind gesture towards Salaar crew is winning Internet, fans call him 'pure soul', 'king'

#Adipurush

Some movies shouldn’t be judged?but just be appreciated.Adipurush is that film for this modern world??Apart from the dragged second half,movie has enough goosebumps moments for fans

Negatives:VFX is still half baked

Positives :Screenplay,Music

Rating :-4/5 ???? pic.twitter.com/qJ8L8xWeeP — Film Buff ?? (@SsmbWorshipper) June 15, 2023

#Adipurush

Is an very good movie with okish vfx.. Screen presence of lead character were too good nothing flaws.. Om direction superb some scene vfx were outstanding dnt belive any rumours.. Om presented really well good and watch.. Some scenes were disappoint but not the movie pic.twitter.com/1UeRDqKXq9 — Janasena abimani (@Rebelsuraj7) June 16, 2023

On Twitter user said, "#Adipurush: Ramayana for the Marvel generation. #Prabhas and #KritiSanon is good as Lord Rama and Sita. BGM and Music are Few sequences in 3D are good CG could have been better." Also Read - Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas’ film to have a Rs 85 crore opening, predicts PVR Icon CEO

It was claimed that the film will earn around 45 to 55 crore on its first day of release, but we wonder if later the film will perform as the fans have expressed their disappointment with the film. Overall, the audience who has watched the film says it's an average film.