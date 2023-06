The South Indian film industry has flourished and how over the past few years. The bar of expectation is sky high. Fans only expect spectacular, magnificent and out of the box when it comes to South Indian cinema. Especially when it has a mighty force like Prabhas, fans only imagine the best. Though his last few films haven't been able to live upto the expectations, fans have high hopes from Adipurush. There is a great amount of enthusiasm around Prabhas being Lord Ram on screen. The anticipation of fans has only added to buzz but is it worth watching? Let's find out. Also Read - Adipurush movie review: 'Likhte waqt jo maal phoonka...' Fans SLAM 'cringe dialogues', Ravan's image in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

Adipurush Movie Review

Cast: Prabhas, , Saif Ali Khan, , and more

Director: Om Raut

Producer: (T-Series), Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Retrophiles

Release date: 16th June 2023

Where to Watch: Theatres

What is it about?

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and others is an Om Raut film based on Sanskrit epic Ramayan. Prabhas plays the role of Raghav - Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon plays the role of Janaki - Maa Sita, and Saif Ali Khan is the evil Lankesh - Raavan. The story follows the ancient script that was narrated by Maharishi Valmiki. Raghav, Janaki and Laxman/Shesh have to go through a 14 year exile. Janaki is kidnapped by Lankesh and then it is Lord Ram's might that destroys Lankesh's kingdom to bring back Janaki. Over the years, we have seen a lot of versions of Ramayan being presented to the audience. Here's one more with an added power of the mega budget of Rs 500 crore.

What's hot?

Adipurush is a recreation of an epic that we have heard of since childhood. We have seen tons of versions and every bit of it is thoroughly engraved in our memory. This Om Raut film is a decent attempt to rewind and dwell into the spirit of mythology once again. Ramayan is an epic that lasts over 14 years, and has several aspects to it. Om Raut has tried to incorporate as many parts as possible but the film mainly focuses on the war between Raghav and Lankesh. The makers have not deviated from the actually storyline of Ramayan, however, the portrayal of Lankesh/Raavan appeared to be inspired from some evil forces shown in Hollywood dramas like Vikings, Lord of The Rings and more. The VFX and the CGI brought the film to life. The scene where Jatayu tries to save Janaki from Lankesh is beautifully done. At times it feels like we are watching a gorgeous animated movie with magnificent jungles and the Vanar Sena adding the charm. The first half of the film holds a few good scenes that will appeal to the audience. Prabhas as Raghav has tried to do justice to the role as Lord Ram. He has fewer dialogues than expected but he gives his honest performance. Kriti Sanon looks beautiful throughout but does not have much to do in the film. Sunny Singh tries his best to be the obedient brother to Lord Ram. Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh is the one who stands out. Coming to the background score, it is pretty powerful and engaging. The tune Jai Shri Ram grows on you and will stick to you for long.

What's not?

The film lacks the feel. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, none of the star cast seems convincing enough to be the Mythological characters. Even with Lankesh, the makers seem to have taken too much advantage of creative liberty. Lanka in Ramayan is called the Swarn Nagri but in Adipurush it is nothing close to being one. It is one dark empire filled with weird looking creatures. Given that a lot of aspects are missing, the movie does not take the viewers back to the beauty of 's Ramayan. The major portion of the film focuses only on the fight between Raghav and Lankesh and that's not what Ramayan is all about. It appears more like an out-an-out action film with the backdrop of mythology. Some of the scenes and dialogues are indeed laughable.

Verdict

Watch Adipurush without too many expectations. Yes, it is visually beautiful and everything but it won't leave a lasting impact. Don't watch the film it you are looking to submerge yourself in mythology as it is all about the action.