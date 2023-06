Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and more is now out in cinemas to watch. The Om Raut directorial is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. It was delayed due to the backlash that the Adipurush teaser received for the shoddy VFX upon its release. The makers retracted a few steps and begin rectifying the same. And now, finally, the day of Adipurush's release is here. BollywoodLife's in-house critic is watching Adipurush right now and has a pre-interval update, a short movie review for ya'll. Here's what Adipurush is like before the interval... Also Read - Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer declared as modern Ramayan; disappointed fans call VFX 'third class'

Here's how Adipurush begins...

The movie's story stays true to Ramayan and doesn't deviate from the original story that we have grown up on. The film takes its time to take the audience into the Adipurush universe. The story begins with Raghava (Prabhas), Janaki (Kriti Sanon), and Shesh ( ) being in the forest. The film does not give the back story as to why they are in exile but starts from that chapter. Also Read - Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer gets best wishes from Rishab Shetty, Aamir Khan, Rishab Shetty and others [Read Tweets]

Adipurush movie review

The first good 20-25 mins barely have any dialogues, especially for Prabhas. And it is Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh who is menacing and totally steals the show. You know why the makers had kept his look or kept him away from promotions. The wait has been worth it. Saif owns every frame and will leave you awed. Also Read - Prabhas’ kind gesture towards Salaar crew is winning Internet, fans call him 'pure soul', 'king'

Watch the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush final trailer video here:



What is bad in Adipurush pre-interval

Wish we could say the same thing for the VFX too. But sadly, we can't. While Adipurush is extremely high on VFX, it is nothing that will leave you awestruck. But at the same time, it is not as bad as we had experienced during the initial glimpses of the film. For Prabhas fans, at times Adipurush scenes will remind you of with Prabhas coming out of pretty waterfalls. The first half of the film is decent and enjoyable. Now on to the second part with the hope that it will leave us awe-inspired like films of this genre and scale are expected to.

Meanwhile, Apart from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and more. Prabhas starrer had a staggering advance booking. Let's see how it fares at the box office on the opening day despite mammoth predicts