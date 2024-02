All India Rank directed and penned by Varun Grover is now in theatres. The movie marks the directorial debut of the writer who has penned lyrics for movies like Merry Christmas, Dunki, RRR, Badhaai Do, Kaala and many more. The trailer of the same released by Vicky Kaushal as they started their journey together with Maasan. Now All India Rank is out and it is receiving positive reviews from all. After the stupendous success of Vikrant Maasey's film 12th Fail that revolved around Manoj Kumar's struggle to clear the UPSC exam, there are high expectations from All India Rank as it follows a similar theme of a boy trying to get into IIT by attempting to give the toughest exam. Also Read - All India Rank trailer: Vicky Kaushal presents Varun Grover's movie about aspiring IITian; fans say '12th Fail ke baad ek aur blockbuster'

As the movie is out in theatres, viewers are raving about All India Rank. Some of them are calling it a masterpiece. Many of the critics have also given a thumbs up to All India Rank.

Check out All India Rank twitter review below:

#AllIndiaRank is an absolute masterpiece of a film. I had the pleasure of watching it in theatre during #IFFM.

Watch it and thank me later. I assure you #NoodlesSaDil will go straight 2 your playlist. Congrats to @varungrover on a great film. Bole toh ek dum bawaal bana diye ho. — Ateev Dang (@ateevdang) February 22, 2024

#AllIndiaRank is a beautiful story with Varun’s beating heart at its centre. Sensitively, warmly told….its in the theatres today…seee! — deepa bhatia (@deepabhatia11) February 23, 2024

Favorite 90s reference in Varun Grover's All India Rank: Ruby Bhatia's show! — Aditya Shrikrishna (@gradwolf) February 23, 2024

However, there are quite a few netizens who are upset because less number of shows or zero shows of All India Rank running in their city. Here's how netizens are showcasing their disappointment.

The problem of living in a city with one movie theatre is that one has to wait for films like @varungrover's All India Rank to drop on OTT ? — YellowStoneDragon ? (@karishmau) February 23, 2024

Given the positive reviews coming in, it is expected that All India Rank will pick up pace at the box office and more and more people will show up to watch the film.