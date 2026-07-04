Alpha review: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh try their best to save this stylish spy action spectacle

If you're looking for a genuinely gripping spy thriller with tighter writing... there are better options available.

Alpha review: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh try their best to save this stylish spy action spectacle

Tiger had his moment. Pathaan had his. War came and conquered. So the YRF Spy Universe probably thought that they had enough heroes, and that it was time to let a heroine save the world. And honestly, it was the next logical step. If you want to keep a franchise fresh, a female-led spy thriller is one of the best bets you can make. Then, two years ago, Alpha was announced with Alia Bhatt in the lead. Back then, hardly anyone questioned the casting. And why would they? Alia was basically Bollywood's first choice for every big project. Any ambitious film started with her name and often ended there too. National Award winner, back-to-back hits, critics' favourite... she was at the peak of her career.

But there was one small catch. In an action film, great acting alone isn't enough. The audience also needs to believe that the lead can actually take down the bad guys. And that's where the biggest question mark was. Be honest... when you look at Alia Bhatt, you aren't convinced that she can pull off the role. So the audience's doubts were fair.

Could Alia actually make us believe that a room full of heavily armed villains are scared of her? That, more than defeating the villain, was Alpha's biggest mission.

The film first had to convince us that Alia Bhatt belongs in this universe as a full-fledged action hero. And to YRF's credit, they clearly took that challenge seriously.

It almost feels like they opened a playlist of Hollywood's biggest female action stars and said, "Let's borrow a little from everyone." A bit of Katniss Everdeen's survival instincts. A bit of Evelyn Salt's spy intensity. A touch of Natasha Romanoff's attitude. And some of Eve Macarro's ruthless action style. The result is a version of Alia we've never really seen before. The only question was... Does this transformation feel natural? Or are we simply expected to believe it because the training montage looked expensive?

More importantly... Does director Shiv Rawail actually sell this idea? Let's find out.

First things first, credit where it's due. Alpha is an important milestone for the YRF Spy Universe. For the first time, the spotlight is firmly on a female spy. Alia plays Sita, while Sharvari Wagh's Durga is right there beside her, delivering plenty of punches of her own. The film has everything you'd expect from a spy thriller—international locations, espionage, big action sequences and emotional drama. The world-building is actually quite interesting too. The style is definitely there. The scale is huge. The action is gritty and intense. The locations look stunning, the music does its job, and one thing I really appreciated was that the action scenes never feel unnecessarily dragged out. Despite being elaborate, they stay engaging. Visually too, both Alia and Sharvari look convincing in the action sequences. So what's the problem? Simply this: despite getting so many things right, the film doesn't consistently deliver on its ambitious story. The screenplay loses focus at crucial moments.

The story is about a top intelligence operative who is caught in the middle of a high-stakes mission. There's a patriotic agent who has gone rogue, a deadly assassin with training that gives serious Red Room vibes, and a spy hiding in plain sight. Saying anything more would spoil the fun. Just know that loyalties are tested, hidden agendas come to light and personal conflicts become just as dangerous as the mission itself. The film tries to balance spy-thriller thrills with emotional drama while adding a few new layers to the YRF Spy Universe.

If you're an action fan, chances are you'll have a good time. Alia Bhatt genuinely gives it everything she's got. But every now and then, you're reminded of Hollywood's established female action stars. Sharvari, on the other hand, turns out to be the surprise package. She brings loads of energy and also handles the emotional moments well. In fact, whenever you feel Alia could have pushed a little harder, Sharvari quietly steps in and fills the gap. The production values are exactly what you'd expect from YRF. Slick cinematography, stylish international locations and a polished look throughout. It never feels cheap.

The action choreography deserves special mention. It's crisp, varied and fun to watch. The background score also does a solid job of building tension. But here's the thing.

Style alone doesn't make a film memorable. Agreed, Alia Bhatt makes a sincere effort to reinvent herself as an action star, while Sharvari Wagh delivers strong support and often steals the spotlight. The story occasionally slips into familiar territory, and that's what stops the film from becoming something truly special. Still, if you enjoy stylish spy thrillers and larger-than-life action spectacles, Alpha is definitely worth watching on the big screen. But if you're looking for a genuinely gripping spy thriller with tighter writing... there are better options available.

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