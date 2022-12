It is a busy month for Bollywood. Quite a few films are making it to the theatres. From Drishyam 2 to Bhediya - a lot of Bollywood films have hit the theatres. This Friday, An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat has made it to the screens. Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his content-driven and light-hearted films. But this time, he has donned the cape of an action hero. Jaideep Ahlawait who is a critically-acclaimed actor gives him company. As the movie makes it to the screens, Twitter is filled with reactions. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill breaks down while talking about Sidharth Shukla; reveals why she doesn't talk about him in public [Watch video]

and An Action Hero receives rave reviews

Netizens and critics are quite impressed with An Action Hero. The film seems to have all the needed drama and action that is required. Plus, there is a special cameo of none other than . Many are also very impressed with the unexpected climax scene. In all, everyone only has good things to say about Ayushmann Khurrana's latest offing. Also Read - Cirkus, An Action Hero, Avatar: The Way of Water and more upcoming new movies releasing in theatres in December 2022

Check out the tweets below:

Had a blast watching 'An Action Hero' - a hilarious satire of many current events surrounding Bollywood, our news media and the fickle nature of fandom. And the action kicks ass too. This is now my favorite @ayushmannk movie. — Mihir Fadnavis (@mihirfadnavis) December 1, 2022

#AkshayKumar in #AnActionHero is THE AKSHAY KUMAR we all have been missing for years now. Don't remember when was the last time, a star's cameo made me laugh this much in just a few minutes. PLEASE laut aao Akshay! @akshaykumar #AyushmannKhurrana #ActionHero — Umesh Punwani (@PunwaniUmesh) December 2, 2022

I just Watched A Super Duper Hit Movie #AnActionHero What a Amazing Movie ?? Loved it Thank you @ayushamnnk @JaideepAhlawat for Giving a Wonderful & Blockbuster Movie. My review:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐5/5 You All are Made My Day#AnActionHeroReview #AyushmannKhurrana #JaideepAhlawat pic.twitter.com/Mmc05qeKHb — Pulkit (@am_pulkit) December 2, 2022

#AnActionHeroReview: On the whole, #AnActionHero is brawny, dynamic and witty. #AnirudhIyer's direction is first-rate and quite good for a debut. The first half is tremendous, while the second half takes a dip, with the film picking up toward the climax. Give this one a shot! — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) December 2, 2022

#AnActionHero #AyushmannKhurrana never disappoint us with his script selection or acting.

From start to end, this movie will keep the audience on the edge of their seat.

Congratulations @ayushmannk @JaideepAhlawat for your brilliant performance#AnActionHeroReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ? — Akshay (@akshaythejaat) December 2, 2022

Are you ready to watch An Action Hero now? It seems it is time to flock the theatres. Also Read - News movies and series releasing in theatres and OTT this week: An Action Hero, Freddy, Goodbye, Love Today and more