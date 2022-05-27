Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer gets a mixed response; from 'A must watch' to 'Disaster'

After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha have collaborated for Anek. The movie has hit the big screens today. Like Article 15, Anek also talks about an important topic that needs to be discussed in India. The trailer of the film had grabbed everyone’s attention, and as Sinha’s last few films, Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad, had received a fantastic response, everyone has high expectations from Anek as well. So, has Anek lived up to the expectations? Here’s what netizens have to say about the film… Also Read - 5 BEST groupies of Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and others from KJo's bash that made us desperate for onscreen reunions

A netizen tweeted, "#AnekMissionActionBegins #Anek #Anek #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Watched Anek What A movie!!! Guys must watch 5 stars/5 Stars India should send this movie for Oscars."

Another Twitter user wrote, "#Anek Review POSITIVES: 1. Story 2. #AyushmannKhurrana & #AndreaKevichusa 3. Casting 4. Cinematography 5. Some Intense & Effective Scenes 6. Production Values NEGATIVES: 1. A Little Slow Screenplay(Not A Problem For Many) #AnekMissionActionBegins #AnekReview #anekmissionbegins."

A netizen tweeted, “#Anek is another disaster from propaganda based Bollywood, will be washout before Monday. Entertain more, preach less. #AyushmannKhurrana.”

One more Twitter user posted, “@ayushmannk @anubhavsinha watching #Anek what a movie hats off to you. Each an every actor's performance is incredible. Best of luck. Last but not least Please make this kind of movie which we can know more about. Thanks a lot for making the Film.”

tweeted, “#Anek talks about patriotism that brings people together, people with differences who are willing to talk coz the intention is to solve, the need is to love. @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk go tell the world.”

Well, reportedly, Anek has taken a slow start at the box office. and 's last outing together, Article 15, on day one had collected Rs. 5.02 crore. It will be interesting to see whether Anek will be able to beat that.