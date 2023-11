Within 3 days, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor will release in cinemas. It has been one of the most highly anticipated movies. The collaboration between Ranbir and Sandeep Reddy Vanga had already intrigued fans and the pre-teaser, teaser, songs and Animal trailer did the rest of the job. And now, Animal first movie review is out. The review given by BBFC has mild spoilers, but worry not, we will keep it as spoiler-free as possible. Read on...

Animal first movie review: BBFC gives adult rating to Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer

British Board of Film Classification have rated Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer 18, meaning the movie is for adults only. And the reasons they mention are violence, threats, sexual abuse and more. The BBFC review includes mild spoilers of the scenes included in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie. Giving the violence in Animal a rating of 5, they have described some scenes in detail in their review. As seen in the Animal movie trailer, the violence has been shocking. Animal also includes domestic violence.

The threat and horror part in the movie has got 3 points. There are scenes described pertaining to threats which are against men and women and also include kids. The language has received 4 points. There is a strong use of abusive language in Animal. There are details of sex mentioned too. There's partial nudity in the movie and also verbal references to sex. It has got 3 points. Animal also includes sexual violence against women. The details have also been described in the review but we would keep it spoiler-free. The injury details are also included in the Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal movie review, also seen in the trailer. In case you don't mind a few spoilers, read it here.

Animal movie ticket prices range from highest to lowest

Meanwhile, the plan of the makers is that Animal reaches far and wide and hence, they have priced tickets from high to low ranges based on the location of the screenings. From Rs 2200 in Mumbai, Delhi and other metropolitan cities to Rs 63.74 in Chennai, Rs 100 in Kolkata and more, the ticket prices differ. Meanwhile, as per early estimates of advance bookings for Animal, the Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor starrer movie has minted Rs 3 crore. Talking about Animal certification by CBFC, it has received an 'A' rating and is 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds long.