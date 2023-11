Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is all set to release tomorrow (December 1). The film has been the most awaited one and ever since the trailer has released, fans are in love with the movie. The trailer of Animal has been highly impressive and fans cannot wait to see the story of a father and son. With the trailer, songs of the film releasing, fans have already declared this as Ranbir Kapoor's best performance. The special screening of Animal was held in Mumbai for some critics and the first reviews of the film are out now. Also Read - After Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor to explore more darkness in films? Director makes big reveal

People have absolutely loved the performance by Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol have also received all the love for their performances. Rashmika has also been brilliant in the film.

First movie review of Animal is out!

The critics have also spoken about the interesting storyline. They have loved the twists and turns in the film and feel this is one of best by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The critics have praised Ranbir and have said that he is shinning in the film. They have also warned about some domestic abuse scenes that might hurt the audience. However, some have not liked the action scenes shown in the film. The twists and turns in the film are very interesting.

"Bobby Deol does immensely well and a villain in the film. Happy by him in a few scenes could have done better. Overall, its adults but very interesting it can break all records in the box office if the audience likes it. Message to Faint hearted people scared of violence - You do not have to be scared go try it at some points ignore the bad action scenes, but you will see twists interesting storyline and good performance by all actors. Tsunami is arriving for the audience on 1st December. Highly Impressed by Animal. Another good Suprise is that it is very interesting and long - 3 hours and 21 minutes packed solid vulgar action and entertainment, "the user wrote.

4 out of 5 stars for Animal

Many of the critics have given 4 stars out of 5 to the film. Another critic has said that the twists and turns have impressed and there are a lot of goosebumps moments in the film. However, the film has got an A rating because of the violence shown and some sexual content in the film. Ranbir, Anil Kapoor and others have given good performances.

Animal Vs Sam Bahadur

Animal will release along with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Even Sam Bahadur has received good response with the trailer that has released.